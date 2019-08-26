Meme master Carpe Donktum has released a hilarious new clip showing the 2020 Democrat candidates pandering their butts off in America’s heartland.

Over the last week, candidates from Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren to Bill de Blasio took photos, ate lots of fried food, and scurried around energetically in an attempt to win over voters.

But as the clip highlights, they may have gone a little overboard.

Donktum’s video is so effective that Twitter marked it as “sensitive” only 10 minutes after the video was uploaded.

“A new record…Video marked sensitive in less than 12 minutes,” Donktum tweeted Sunday. “@TwitterSafety, why is a video of Democratic Candidates on the campaign trail ‘SENSITIVE.'”