Video: Catholic Priest Asks Congregants to Renounce White Privilege, Transform Church Culture During BLM Prayer

A Catholic church in New York City is being criticized for hosting a Black Lives Matter prayer session where white congregants were asked to renounce their “white privilege” in the name of “racial justice.”

During the prayer reportedly held Sunday, St. Xavier Catholic Church worshippers repeated the words of Father Kenneth Boller, who had festooned the stage with giant portraits of George Floyd, Breanna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

“Do you affirm that white privilege is unfair and is harmful to those that have it and those who do not? Yes,” Fr. Boller says, going on to have parishioners condemn white supremacy.

He goes on:

“Do you support racial equity, justice and liberation for every person. Yes. Do you affirm the inherent worth and dignity of every person? Yes.”

A tipster sent me this revolting BLM prayer at St Xavier Catholic Church in NYC yesterday: “Do you affirm that white privilege is unfair…will you commit to helping transform our church culture” and worship daily at altar of “racial justice.” St. George Floyd replaces Jesus. pic.twitter.com/P3IoXj3GsX — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) August 31, 2020

Fr. Boller next tells churchgoers they need to “transform the church culture” to one that recognizes its white privilege.

“Therefore, from this day forward will you strive to understand more deeply the injustice white privilege and white supremacy cause? Yes,” he says.

“Will you commit to help transform our church culture to one that is actively engaged in seeking racial justice and equity for everyone? Yes.”

The footage was panned on social media by many who asserted social justice warriors had hijacked the Catholic church.

The Catholic Church has imploded- rightly so- under the communist Pope Francis. The priests are showing their ideology and the church is not relevant The church under the present leadership is filled with evil. — bettinabettina (@bettinabettin10) August 31, 2020

Disgrace! That is why the Catholic religion is losing thousands yearly, myself included. — RSW (@rswcatlover) August 31, 2020

Judas had a smaller rap sheet AFTER betraying Jesus than George Floyd did. — POTUS Toad Sage (@AlphaSoupNotSee) August 31, 2020

This is also referred to as the "please dont burn down my church prayer" — Dozier Dozier Dozier (@GopherBrokeBaby) August 31, 2020

H/t: Michelle Malkin

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter: Follow @AdanSalazarWins

On Parler: https://parler.com/profile/adansalazar/

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off the hottest items!