Video: Catholic Priest Asks Congregants to Renounce White Privilege, Transform Church Culture During BLM Prayer

Image Credits: twitter.

A Catholic church in New York City is being criticized for hosting a Black Lives Matter prayer session where white congregants were asked to renounce their “white privilege” in the name of “racial justice.”

During the prayer reportedly held Sunday, St. Xavier Catholic Church worshippers repeated the words of Father Kenneth Boller, who had festooned the stage with giant portraits of George Floyd, Breanna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

“Do you affirm that white privilege is unfair and is harmful to those that have it and those who do not? Yes,” Fr. Boller says, going on to have parishioners condemn white supremacy.

He goes on:

“Do you support racial equity, justice and liberation for every person. Yes. Do you affirm the inherent worth and dignity of every person? Yes.”

Fr. Boller next tells churchgoers they need to “transform the church culture” to one that recognizes its white privilege.

“Therefore, from this day forward will you strive to understand more deeply the injustice white privilege and white supremacy cause? Yes,” he says.

“Will you commit to help transform our church culture to one that is actively engaged in seeking racial justice and equity for everyone? Yes.”

The footage was panned on social media by many who asserted social justice warriors had hijacked the Catholic church.

