Video: CBS News Van Gets Towed from Trump Rally

A van for a local CBS News affiliate was towed from the Wildwood Convention Center Tuesday, ahead of a giant Trump rally.

CBS truck just got towed from the Trump rally in Wildwood pic.twitter.com/AbFOvNQruc — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 28, 2020

Footage from outside the rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, show the news van being towed, as thousands of enthusiastic Trump supporters wait in line for the 2020 re-election rally set to start at 7PM Eastern.

It’s unclear if the van was illegally parked, or whether it simply broke down.

Many on Twitter commented the incident happened just as voices on a large screen declared, “Thank you, President Trump!”

Here’s more footage showing the massive crowd outside the rally:

A CBS Philly reporter reached for comment did not respond to Infowars’ request for comment as of writing.



