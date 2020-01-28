Video: CBS News Van Gets Towed from Trump Rally

A van for a local CBS News affiliate was towed from the Wildwood Convention Center Tuesday, ahead of a giant Trump rally.
CBS truck just got towed from the Trump rally in Wildwood pic.twitter.com/AbFOvNQruc
— Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 28, 2020
Footage from outside the rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, show the news van being towed, as thousands of enthusiastic Trump supporters wait in line for the 2020 re-election rally set to start at 7PM Eastern.
It’s unclear if the van was illegally parked, or whether it simply broke down.
Many on Twitter commented the incident happened just as voices on a large screen declared, “Thank you, President Trump!”
I love how you hear “Thank you, President @realDonaldTrump” while it’s happening.
— #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 28, 2020
DEPORTED. They have to go back.
— Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 28, 2020
Nah just taking out the trash 😂
— ❌Donna ⏳Text TRUMP to 88022❌ (@donnamoon81146) January 28, 2020
Now what we really need footage of is the crew when they come back to where their truck was parked. That's the money clip.
— David Willis (@deadeyedave5157) January 28, 2020
Get that sh*t outta there lol
— 🇺🇸CharlieKae🇵🇭 (@CharlieKae17) January 28, 2020
What do they think, this is a Hillary rally? Fake news can't park where they want. pic.twitter.com/py38ESkm3S
— Pendergast 🇺🇸 (@AnrdewK) January 28, 2020
Here’s more footage showing the massive crowd outside the rally:
Wildwood pic.twitter.com/UWyGZyqSPJ
— Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 28, 2020
A CBS Philly reporter reached for comment did not respond to Infowars’ request for comment as of writing.
