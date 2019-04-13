The paradox of tolerance states that if a society is tolerant without limit, its ability to be tolerant is eventually seized or destroyed by the intolerant.

The First Amendment states that Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press.

Which one of those two ideas represents where we are now as a culture? Because Congressional hearings are determining that American patriots are to be labeled white nationalists.

And now a CBS show known as The Good Fight is leading a propagandized rehash of modern-day Bolshevism by legitimizing violence against anyone labeled a white nationalist, and relabeling the paradox of tolerance as the Overton window.

This is a dangerous precedent. And as we tumble headlong into the fray of an impending Presidential election which the left will not accept and a record number of Democratic Presidential candidates agree with.

This Goebbels-level madness, promoting the attack on innocent free-thinking Americans is now accepted.

Infowars’ Kaitlin Bennett asks Trump supporters how they feel when wearing a MAGA hat in public.