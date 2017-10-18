Video: Celebrities Tell America To Reject NRA, Concealed Carry Over Las Vegas Shooting

Emma Stone, Julianne Moore, and Melissa McCarthy are among a number of a celebrities that appear in a video urging Americans to “reject the NRA” and concealed carry of firearms in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting this month.

Bill Hader, Adam Scott, and Cheryl Crow also make an appearance in the anti-gun campaign, which is part of the Michael Bloomberg-funded Everytown For Gun Safety PSA that targets the NRA specifically, then going after silencers and basic gun rights.

The cringeworthy video begins with virtue-signaling jargon and no real solutions related to the Vegas attack. After all, gunman Stephen Paddock passed all background checks, complied with all gun controls, and didn’t even use silencers in the first place.

“The mass shooting in Las Vegas has all of us grieving, scared and angry,” Stone opens the video. Other celebrities then appear with instructions about how to push back against gun rights.

“Knowing what to do about it can be confusing,” Hader says. “Here’s one thing that can make a difference right now — ”

“– Right now, that only takes 5 minutes of your time,” says Elizabeth Banks.

More celebrities appear to say, “Text REJECT” to the Everytown group.

They tell viewers that the gun control group will call those who text, give them contact numbers for their congressmen, and talk them through what to say when they call.

They also bring up the SHARE Act, urging Congress to oppose it. This is legislation that would remove a federal tax from suppressors and reduce bureaucratic red-tape that would make it easier for law-abiding citizens to acquire suppressors.

It’s worth noting that suppressors and silencers had absolutely nothing to do with the Las Vegas shooting. As mentioned, Paddock complied with all laws and passed all background checks, and no existing law would have prevented such an attack, as noted by gun control advocate Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA).

