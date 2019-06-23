Video: Changing Liberals' Minds

Infowars Kaitlin Bennett changes liberals’ minds in Iowa on a host of issues.


Related Articles

Former Navy Pilot Exposes 9/11 Inside Job

Former Navy Pilot Exposes 9/11 Inside Job

Special Reports
Comments
Avoiding Armageddon

Avoiding Armageddon

Special Reports
Comments

BREAKING! Trump Says He Did Not Order An Attack On Iran

Special Reports
Comments

Alex Jones’ Lawyer Responds To “Jew Boy” MSM Hoax Report

Special Reports
Comments

Confirmed! Tucker Carlson Convinced Trump Not To Bomb Iran

Special Reports
Comments

Comments