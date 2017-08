Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Jason Kessler, organizer of the #UniteTheRight rally in Charlottesville, was chased and beaten by a mob of leftists during a press conference on Sunday.

Unite the Right rally organizer Jason Kessler was chased away by protesters during a press conference in Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/5HOnoc0yal — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 13, 2017

Police were forced to escort Kessler away from his attackers.