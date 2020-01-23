VIDEO: Chinese Doctor Cries, Begs for Help Treating Corona Virus as Hospital Runs Out of Beds

Disturbing video footage posted to YouTube shows a Chinese doctor in the doctor in the city of Wuhan begging in vain for help from higher-ups to combat the spread of the deadly Corona virus.

The doctor, clad in full hazmat gear, is seen on the phone communicating with his superiors in an agitated voice.

The user who posted the video provided a rough translation of the phone call:

TRANSLATION: Doctor picks up phone: “I don’t want to go home?! I don’t want to go home to celebrate New Year’s, huh?! What did you guys do?! What did you guys do?” [Not 100% on the next few sentences, so “rough” translation.] “You five went to see some sick people, and then there were four? And then we came out, there were thirteen!?” “We don’t want to live?! Look at this situation!” Nurse walks up to try and comfort him. Doctor continues: “What exactly is it do you guys want to do, huh?! No, I don’t want it! Fine, if you guys don’t think it’s convenient, then forget it! Take [them?] away! Go home! Go home and don’t work!” Nurse: “Don’t make a fuss…” Doctor: “I’m not making a fuss! There are so many sickbeds, what do we do?!”

The Chinese government has repeatedly insisted that the virus outbreak in Wuhan is contained and does pose a serious threat, but increasingly disturbing of videos posted to social media showing people collapsing on the street sheds doubt on the official narrative.

The video of the Wuhan doctor also appears to lend support to those concerned about a possibly international pandemic.

According to the CDC, Corona virus is usually spread “from an infected person to others through the air by coughing and sneezing, close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands, touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands,” and, more rarely, “fecal contamination.”

