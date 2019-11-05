Video: Chinese Social Credit Score Publicly Shames Bad Citizen For Jaywalking

A video out of China shows a citizen being publicly shamed and having his photo and ID card flashed up on a big screen for crossing the road on a red light.

“Chinese facial recognition system to discourage minor traffic violations. Cross the road when you shouldn’t and a picture of you with your name, ID card number pop up on the big screen for everyone to see,” tweeted Matthew Brennan.

Chinese facial recognition system to discourage minor traffic violations. Cross the road when you shouldn't and a picture of you with your name, ID card number pop up on the big screen for everyone to see. pic.twitter.com/M3uRILtYEG — Matthew Brennan (@mbrennanchina) November 4, 2019

The Communist country’s vast network of facial recognition surveillance cameras are being linked to citizen ID cards, producing the kind of dystopia that would make even George Orwell roll in his grave.

Under its social credit score system, China punishes people who criticize the government, as well as numerous other behaviors, including;

– Bad driving.

– Smoking on trains.

– Buying too many video games.

– Buying too much junk food.

– Buying too much alcohol.

– Calling a friend who has a low credit score .

– Having a friend online who has a low credit score.

– Posting “fake news” online.

– Visiting unauthorized websites.

– Walking your dog without a leash.

– Letting your dog bark too much.

Back in August, the Communist state bragged about how it had prevented 2.5 million “discredited entities” from purchasing plane tickets and 90,000 people from buying high speed train tickets in the month of July alone.

As we previously highlighted, Chinese citizens will also be forced to pass a facial recognition test to use the Internet.

Thank God here in the west, we don’t get publicly shamed, deplatformed and punished for our political opinions or perceived misbehavior.

Oh wait….



