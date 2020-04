A couple of Texas activists hit the streets of Austin to promote #AllBusinessesMatter and to spread the word that the globalists are pushing a Bill Gates-funded vaccine as a “solution” to the Chinese virus COVID-19.

Watch below as the duo exercises their First Amendment rights during the city of Austin’s lockdown order and hear what locals have to say about the pandemic.

