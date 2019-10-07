Video: Climate Change Fascists Block Man From Buying Hamburger

Image Credits: @neiljetel/Twitter.

Video out of England shows a mob of climate change protesters outside a fast food restaurant preventing a man from purchasing a hamburger.

The clip shows a gang of climate change soy boys blocking a man attempting to enter the establishment for a beefy snack.

That’s when things get real.

The man barrels through the snowflakes with the angry rage of a hungry animal, where he then calls out the protesters for behaving like fascist cowards.

This comes amid the left’s ongoing “Extinction Rebellion” climate protest in the UK, where climate freaks have been demonstrating their ignorance and hypocrisy on environmental issues.

Watch the video of climate activist Greta Thunberg attempting to stare down President Trump.

