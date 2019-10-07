Video: Climate Change Fascists Block Man From Buying Hamburger

Video out of England shows a mob of climate change protesters outside a fast food restaurant preventing a man from purchasing a hamburger.

The clip shows a gang of climate change soy boys blocking a man attempting to enter the establishment for a beefy snack.

That’s when things get real.

climate change protest wimps ! try to stop a real man from getting his beefburger pic.twitter.com/1ST1NV4wVf — Neiljetel (@neiljetel) October 3, 2019

The man barrels through the snowflakes with the angry rage of a hungry animal, where he then calls out the protesters for behaving like fascist cowards.

This comes amid the left’s ongoing “Extinction Rebellion” climate protest in the UK, where climate freaks have been demonstrating their ignorance and hypocrisy on environmental issues.

Buying PVC yoga mats made of petroleum to own the climate change deniers is peak #ExtinctionRebellion pic.twitter.com/NOiGGFG5Vb — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 7, 2019

The anti capitalist, anti meat #ExtinctionRebellion are currently taking a break at McDonald’s… 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/rJ4MwTLBr3 — Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) October 7, 2019

