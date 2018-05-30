Video: Clinton Advisor Speechless After Devastating 2016 Loss

Recently surfaced documentary footage shows former Clinton campaign advisor Ben Rhodes reeling from news that Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election.

Rhodes, former deputy national security advisor to Obama’s administration, is seen sulking outside of Clinton’s campaign HQ, devastated after learning that Donald Trump won the presidency.

“I came outside just to process all this,” Rhodes says to the camera in the documentary, “The Final Year.”

“I can’t even….ah…uh…I can’t…I mean I, I, I, I can’t, I can’t, I can’t, I can’t put it into words, I don’t know what the words are.”

“The Final Year” covers Obama’s last year as president, following several members of his cabinet during pivotal moments of his administration.

The film “offers an insider’s look at key figures, including Secretary of State John Kerry, UN Ambassador Samantha Power, Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes and National Security Advisor Susan Rice, as they sought to promote diplomacy and redefine how the U.S. confronts questions of war and peace, all while preparing to hand over the machinery of American power to a new administration,” according to HBO.