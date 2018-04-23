Video: Clinton Lauds Efforts To Censor Alternative Media

Hillary Clinton continues to blame everything and everyone apart from herself for not being elected President. In a speech this past weekend, Hillary complained that the “weaponization of false information” by the alternative media cost her the election, and lauded efforts to crackdown on the spread of what she called “outright lies against our democracy.”

“For anyone who thinks that our country isn’t vulnerable to propaganda or attempts to suppress free expression, you only have to look at the 2016 election, which was a case study in the weaponization of false information and outright lies against our democracy,” Hillary told an audience at the PEN World Voices Festival in New York City.

Hillary added that “we are living through an all out war on truth, facts and reason,” and complained of a ‘false equivalency’ in media coverage of the 2016 presidential election that was “corrosive” and had a “leveling effect that opens the door to charlatans.”

In other words, she whined about the Clinton propaganda machine not being able to effectively and exclusively control the flow of information to Hillary’s benefit.

Hillary Clinton goes after "false equivalency" in media coverage of the 2016 election: pic.twitter.com/RlusWEAEb3 — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) April 22, 2018

Hillary further whined that “mainstream political coverage was influenced by the right-wing media ecosystem and other factors to depart from normal journalistic standards.”

Clinton then lauded fresh efforts to censor alternative media sources, saying that in the future it will help to “avoid errors that helped Trump into the White House.”

“Now thankfully, in the races since 2016, coverage has been more straightforward and fact-based – perhaps because the races were close and inherently exciting – but I believe it also reflects an effort to avoid the errors that helped Mr. Trump to the White House. And I hope we’ll see more of this in the years to come,” Hillary said.

Hillary implored those in attendance to battle ‘fake news’ by subscribing to newspapers like The Washington Post.

“It can’t only be journalists who stand up and speak out. We can all do more. We can all subscribe to newspapers. We can support libraries and schools that teach media literacy to young people, and empower them to be thoughtful readers and consumers of news.” Clinton stated.

She further jibed at President Trump, charging that he is subverting democracy by calling the legacy media ‘fake news’.

“[W]e have a president who seems to have rejected the role of a free press in our democracy. Although obsessed with his own press coverage, he evaluates it based not on whether it provides knowledge or understanding, but solely on whether the daily coverage helps him and hurts his opponents.” Hillary complained.

She also dredged up the Russia conspiracy AGAIN, claiming “We now know that Russian agents used Facebook, Twitter, Google, YouTube, even Pinterest… to place targeted attack ads and negative stories.”

In reality, it has been proven in major studies that ‘fake news’ actually helped Hillary more than it harmed her campaign.

Meanwhile, as Hillary was imploring people to subscribe to mainstream media newspapers, it has been revealed that her husband believes The New York Times helped Trump win the election by striking a secret deal to play up negative coverage of Hillary’s email server probe.