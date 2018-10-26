Video: CNN Analyst Admits False Flag Mail Bomb Theory Is 'Possible’

In an exceptionally rare moment of clarity during a CNN broadcast, an analyst admitted that it is entirely possible that the devices sent via mail to prominent anti-Trump figures is part of a false flag operation to further demonize the President.

CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem made the comments Thursday night on Don Lemon’s broadcast.

“What people need to know is the theory of the case is not known yet. So it is possible that this was a black flag- or a hoax operation by someone with political sentiments that align with anti-Trump sentiments. That’s possible,” Kayyem said.

“Do I think that’s probable at this stage? No.” Kayyem clarified.

“I’m looking at the rest of the evidence and to me, as someone who knows something about these cases, I’m looking at this saying it is more probable than not that this is someone who has anti-democratic animus.” she continued.

“But we shouldn’t just dismiss the black flag theory only because we don’t want investigators to dismiss it.” the analyst added.

“In other words, good investigators right now are looking at the totality of the information. They should keep an open mind. If all the information leads in one direction, follow it. So it’s just a question of probability versus possibility.” Kayyem concluded.

The false flag theory has been bolstered by findings that confirm the devices were incapable of exploding, and were designed specifically to look the part but not to cause real destruction.

Normal programming was soon resumed at CNN, however, with host John King declaring that “No one’s blaming the president… But the president now wants to make it about him.”

King spoke over a graphic that read “CNN: Trump has no plans to claim any personal responsibility for inciting serial bomber.”

King’s guest Politico reporter Rachael Bade then did exactly what he said no one was doing, and blamed President Trump for the fake bombs.

“Of course he played no role in this,” Bade said, referring to the making of the crude devices. “But you have to look at the greater context to this atmosphere he has created in Washington in attacking the media, and you have to wonder if that contributed to what happened yesterday.”

Everyone’s favorite lunatic Maxine Waters also thinks Trump needs to own up and take the blame:

“I don’t know whether the bombs are real or not, but we should not crawl under the bed, close the doors, not go out, be afraid to go to rallies,” Waters said in a video statement, adding that “I think the president of United States should take responsibility for the kind of violence that we are seeing for the first time in different ways.”

“I think the president of the United States has been dog-whistling to his constituency, making them believe that their problems are caused by those people over there. And I think they are acting in a way that they think the president wants them to do and the way he wants them to act.” Waters added.

This is coming from the person who for months has literally told her supporters to ‘get in the faces’ of their political opponents and do whatever it takes to bring them down.

Over at MSNBC the insanity continued unbated with Ben Collins and Stephanie Ruhle suggesting that the perp is a Drudge Report reader:

And host Chuck Todd has his own batshit crazy theory… it’s muh Russians who did it:

This entire hoax operation appears to have dramatically backfired: