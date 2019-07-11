Video: CNN Analyst Says Young People Need To Be "Trained" To "Do Away With" Conservative Media

A CNN analyst suggested Tuesday that young people should be ‘trained’ to think a certain way so that conservative media can be ‘done away with’.

CNN host John Berman and analyst Errol Louis were discussing Tucker Carlson’s comments toward Rep. Ilhan Omar. Carlson charged that Omar “hates this country more than ever,” and that she “is living proof that the way we practice immigration has become dangerous to this country.”

Omar said she believes that the US has “failed to live up to its founding ideals, a place that had disappointed her and so many immigrants, refugees and minorities like her.”

“Virtually every public statement she makes accuses Americans of bigotry and racism. This is an immoral country, she says. She has undisguised contempt for the United States and for its people,” Carlson charged.

Omar tweeted a response, calling Tucker a “racist fool.”

Step in CNN analyst Louis, who suggested young journalists should be brainwashed to “do away” with “racist garbage” like Carlson’s show and “talk radio”.

“We need to train young people, get them into the media, get them into broadcasting, and do away with that stuff, so it will just be a bad memory.” Louis declared.

“I like that: glass half-full analysis of that,” the host Berman responded.

This is exactly what CNN now stands for. Coercing Americans into believing that expressing any opinion that deviates from their broadcast panels (or, more accurately, from Democrat talking points) is hateful.


