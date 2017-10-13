Video: CNN Fantasizes About Removing Trump From Office

Programming on CNN and MSNBC Thursday was replete with fantasies about invoking the 25th amendment and removing President Trump from office.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and MSNBC’s Chris Matthews both brought the idea up after former Trump ally Steve Bannon brought it up in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Blitzer turned to correspondent Jessica Schneider and asked her to “Tell our viewers who aren’t familiar with the 25th Amendment, Jessica, precisely what it does.”

Schneider then launched into a Democrat’s wet dream scenario:

“It lays out the path for removal of the president in cases of inability.” Schneider explained.

“And that’s a term that has never been defined or suggested. So here’s what exactly would need to happen to set the 25th Amendment in motion.” she continued, suggesting that a number of Trump’s own cabinet would have to agree that he is “unable” to carry out Presidential duties.

“Really what it comes down to is that a majority of Republicans in the cabinet and the Congress, they would have to openly reject the President and begin a movement to oust him.” Schneider noted.

Blitzer chimed in and attempted to argue that Trump is incapable of holding office.

“In that Vanity Fair article, I think all of us have read it by now, sources describe the President, in that Vanity Fair article, as unraveling, increasingly unfocused and consumed by dark moods.”

Meanwhile, Matthews on MSNBC interviewed Huffington Post editor Howard Fineman, who brought up the same fantasy.

“Chris, I`m going to make the assumption that Donald Trump has now actually read the 25th Amendment and presuming he has, he might want to start being careful about who he puts on the cabinet.” Fineman stated.

“A majority can say that he`s unfit to hold the office. I`m telling you, it`s going to completely change Donald Trump’s view of a cabinet.” he added.