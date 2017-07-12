Video: CNN Host Suggests Trump Jr. Committed TREASON

During an interview with President Trump’s personal attorney, CNN host Chris Cuomo suggested that Donald Trump Jr. committed treason by meeting with a Russian lawyer prior to the election, even though nothing untoward occurred during the meeting.

Jay Sekulow, the president’s attorney asked Cuomo during the discussion “Do you think the meeting that Donald Trump Jr. took was a violation of the law?”

“I don’t know,” Cuomo answered, adding “It’s not for me to say. The standard is tight. Treason is a very tight statute. The FEC laws are about solicitation.”

Sekulow asked Cuomo to see sense and admit that Trump Jr.’s actions were not treasonous, saying he is a ‘smart’ enough person to see that.

“It’s not my call,” Cuomo persisted.

The treason talking point was first introduced on Tuesday by Clinton’s running mate, Democratic Senator Tim Kaine.

“Nothing is proven yet, but we’re now beyond obstruction of justice in terms of what’s being investigated,” Kaine told reporters, adding “This is moving into perjury, false statements, and even into potentially treason.”

“To meet with an adversary to try to get information to hijack democracy. The investigation is now more than just obstruction of justice in investigation. It’s more than just a perjury investigation. It’s a treason investigation,” Kaine added.

In appearances on other networks, Trump attorney Jay Sekulow also had to fend off accusations that the President knew about the meeting and was complicit.

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos repeatedly attempted to get Sekulow to agree that Trump will have to testify on the matter under oath, despite the fact that nothing illegal has occurred, and there is no investigation.

“[N]o one asked him to testify under oath on this. I don’t know how that is coming into the picture,” Sekulow urged.

On NBC’s The Today show, hosts Savannah Guthrie and Matt Lauer attempted to get Sekulow to say that Donald Trump Jr. had lied about the meeting:

“You want to call it a lie,” Sekulow told the hosts, adding “This was a situation where he was having literally dozens of meetings every day, and a 20-minute meeting that nothing took place in.”

Sekulow maintained that the meeting was not illegal “in and of itself,” and reminded the hosts that Don Jr. released the email chain himself, “unlike Hillary Clinton who deleted 33,000 emails.”