Video: CNN Hosts Ecstatic About 'Exposing And Identifying' Trump Meme Creator

CNN host Alisyn Camerota could not contain her excitement at the fact that her network had tracked down the Reddit user who created the Trump wrestling meme, and that he has issued an apology, despite the fact that CNN is being accused of using sinister blackmail tactics, threatening to publicly identify the person.

“I thought it was remarkable that CNN found the Reddit user who created the GIF,” a clearly enthusiastic Camerota told viewers.

The anchor read out a statement of apology from the meme creator (pictured below).





“…the investigative team went back and found the guy who first created this,” she noted, adding “How often do you hear someone who creates a video, goes viral, and apologizes.”

“The reason that I think this is so notable … This is a very, full-throated, genuine honest apology,” Camerota said. “He has also asked that we not reveal his name or whereabouts, and we at CNN are honoring that because he’s apologized, and he thinks that he would then be in danger and at risk if other people knew his name. We get it. We understand that.”

Reporter Chris Cillizza said that it was a very “nice thing” that CNN “tracked him down,” while CNN host Chris Cuomo stated that the individual apologized after he was “exposed and identified.”

However, Cuomo’s assertions run in contradiction to the claims of CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski, who is accused of carrying out the blackmailing.

Kaczynski claims that the user posted an apology before he was contacted.

"HanAssholeSolo" posted his apology before we *ever* spoke him. He called us afterwards to apologize further. https://t.co/X47X3u8CUy — andrew kaczynski 🤔 (@KFILE) July 5, 2017

Kaczynski also claims that the ‘threat’ CNN made to dox the individual is being ‘misinterpreted’.

This line is being misinterpreted. It was intended only to mean we made no agreement w/the man about his identity. https://t.co/9FL6EvTikx — andrew kaczynski 🤔 (@KFILE) July 5, 2017

CNN specifically choose not to reveal this guy's identity and to say we threatened anyone is a total lie.https://t.co/f02hLaVRqu — andrew kaczynski 🤔 (@KFILE) July 5, 2017

CNN’s Chris Cuomo also took to Twitter to slam the individual for being a ‘ faceless hater’:

is being faceless getting old? own your words with an identity. truth, faceless hater, is not about telling you what you want to hear https://t.co/VKyFkQ7eJo — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 5, 2017

Cuomo was quickly reminded that most of CNN’s hit pieces on the President have relied on ‘anonymous sources’:

CNN reporters now going after anonymity CNN has relied on anon sources for dozens of nonsense Trump/Russia stories, incl retracted stories https://t.co/oHvWbLKhmB — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) July 5, 2017

Like all of your unnamed Russia sources? — Mike Dunn (@awanamike) July 5, 2017

only a fool thinks unnamed sources suggest a lack of reliability. cornerstone of good journalism. many lawmakers often ask for this https://t.co/eRXQlK7zvH — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 5, 2017

When Americans responded to Cuomo by saying CNN’s ratings were collapsing, the reporter just dug in deeper:

collapse? where do you get this bs? cnn mornings are way up. so is joe. covering trump matters to people. #GetWoke https://t.co/SqN53I3ZRP — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 5, 2017

After doxxing a rando for mocking them CNN is now saying "Get woke". Good times. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 5, 2017

Any notion that any of these people at CNN are impartial and professional journalists has now totally collapsed along with any shred of the network’s remaining credibility.