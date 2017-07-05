Video: CNN Hosts Ecstatic About 'Exposing And Identifying' Trump Meme Creator

CNN host Alisyn Camerota could not contain her excitement at the fact that her network had tracked down the Reddit user who created the Trump wrestling meme, and that he has issued an apology, despite the fact that CNN is being accused of using sinister blackmail tactics, threatening to publicly identify the person.

“I thought it was remarkable that CNN found the Reddit user who created the GIF,” a clearly enthusiastic Camerota told viewers.

The anchor read out a statement of apology from the meme creator (pictured below).


“…the investigative team went back and found the guy who first created this,” she noted, adding “How often do you hear someone who creates a video, goes viral, and apologizes.”

“The reason that I think this is so notable … This is a very, full-throated, genuine honest apology,” Camerota said. “He has also asked that we not reveal his name or whereabouts, and we at CNN are honoring that because he’s apologized, and he thinks that he would then be in danger and at risk if other people knew his name. We get it. We understand that.”

Reporter Chris Cillizza said that it was a very “nice thing” that CNN “tracked him down,” while CNN host Chris Cuomo stated that the individual apologized after he was “exposed and identified.”

However, Cuomo’s assertions run in contradiction to the claims of CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski, who is accused of carrying out the blackmailing.

Kaczynski claims that the user posted an apology before he was contacted.

Kaczynski also claims that the ‘threat’ CNN made to dox the individual is being ‘misinterpreted’.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo also took to Twitter to slam the individual for being a ‘ faceless hater’:

Cuomo was quickly reminded that most of CNN’s hit pieces on the President have relied on ‘anonymous sources’:

When Americans responded to Cuomo by saying CNN’s ratings were collapsing, the reporter just dug in deeper:

Any notion that any of these people at CNN are impartial and professional journalists has now totally collapsed along with any shred of the network’s remaining credibility.


