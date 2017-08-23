Video: CNN Loses Its Shit Over Trump Speech
CNN had a meltdown last night over President Trump’s speech at a rally in Phoenix. While Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter whined on Twitter about not being involved in Trump’s announcements, Don Lemon tore into the President in a straight up rant.

“Well, what do you say to that?” Lemon exclaimed after Trump ended his speech, before launching into a rant ‘from the heart’.

“He’s unhinged. It’s embarrassing, and I don’t mean for us, the media, because he went after us, but for the country,” Lemon said. “This is who we elected President of the United States?”

Adding that the speech represented a “total eclipse of the facts,” and that the President has “lied directly” to the American people in an “attempt to rewrite history,” Lemon declared “His speech was without thought.”

“It was without reason. It was devoid of facts. It was devoid of wisdom. There was no gravitas. There was no sanity there.” Lemon urged.

The host continued to lay into the President, becoming more agitated as he spoke, calling Trump “a man who is so petty that he has to go after people who he deems to be his enemy, like an imaginary friend of a six-year-old.”

“He was like a child blaming a sibling on something else. He did it. I didn’t do it.”

“He certainly opened up the race wound from Charlottesville,” Lemon added, stating that Trump is “clearly trying to ignite a civil war in this country,” and concluding that Trump is “a man backed into a corner it seems by circumstances beyond his control and beyond his understanding.”

Lemon’s guests then proceeded to parrot his words, calling Trump “unhinged” and even “psychotically demented”.

Republican Political Consultant Rick Wilson announced that Trump’s speech was “Castro-esque speech in length,” adding that “it was an astounding chain of lies tied together by lunatic asides by a man who obviously is mentally unstable.”

“I mean, I’m not joking out it or being a smart ass this is a man who is not well,” Wilson harped. “This is a man who is not qualified or mentally or morally fit to be the president of the United States and tonight was one more proof of it.”

Wilson said that anyone who doesn’t recognize Trump is “bat crap crazy,” is mistaken.

Lemon then read out a tweet from CNN Commentator Ana Navarro who declared that “The only possible defensible explanation for Trump’s disgusting, unpresidential, narcissistic behavior would be early onset dementia.”

“People have been saying that for months.” Lemon stated.

Democratic Strategist Maria Cardona. then called Trump “unfit to be the occupant of the oval office,” adding that after this speech his supporters might finally realize Trump “might be psychotically demented and ill of the mind.”

Meanwhile, on social media, CNNs Stelter and Acosta complained that they had not been given any information on policy decisions by the White House.

They were also baffled that the President would hold a rally to talk to Americans, rather than a news conference:

The backlash came swiftly:

Don Lemon was also roasted for his attack on Trump:

