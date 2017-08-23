Video: CNN Loses Its Shit Over Trump Speech

CNN had a meltdown last night over President Trump’s speech at a rally in Phoenix. While Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter whined on Twitter about not being involved in Trump’s announcements, Don Lemon tore into the President in a straight up rant.

“Well, what do you say to that?” Lemon exclaimed after Trump ended his speech, before launching into a rant ‘from the heart’.

“He’s unhinged. It’s embarrassing, and I don’t mean for us, the media, because he went after us, but for the country,” Lemon said. “This is who we elected President of the United States?”

Adding that the speech represented a “total eclipse of the facts,” and that the President has “lied directly” to the American people in an “attempt to rewrite history,” Lemon declared “His speech was without thought.”

“It was without reason. It was devoid of facts. It was devoid of wisdom. There was no gravitas. There was no sanity there.” Lemon urged.

The host continued to lay into the President, becoming more agitated as he spoke, calling Trump “a man who is so petty that he has to go after people who he deems to be his enemy, like an imaginary friend of a six-year-old.”

“He was like a child blaming a sibling on something else. He did it. I didn’t do it.”

“He certainly opened up the race wound from Charlottesville,” Lemon added, stating that Trump is “clearly trying to ignite a civil war in this country,” and concluding that Trump is “a man backed into a corner it seems by circumstances beyond his control and beyond his understanding.”

Lemon’s guests then proceeded to parrot his words, calling Trump “unhinged” and even “psychotically demented”.

Republican Political Consultant Rick Wilson announced that Trump’s speech was “Castro-esque speech in length,” adding that “it was an astounding chain of lies tied together by lunatic asides by a man who obviously is mentally unstable.”

“I mean, I’m not joking out it or being a smart ass this is a man who is not well,” Wilson harped. “This is a man who is not qualified or mentally or morally fit to be the president of the United States and tonight was one more proof of it.”

Wilson said that anyone who doesn’t recognize Trump is “bat crap crazy,” is mistaken.

Lemon then read out a tweet from CNN Commentator Ana Navarro who declared that “The only possible defensible explanation for Trump’s disgusting, unpresidential, narcissistic behavior would be early onset dementia.”

“People have been saying that for months.” Lemon stated.

Democratic Strategist Maria Cardona. then called Trump “unfit to be the occupant of the oval office,” adding that after this speech his supporters might finally realize Trump “might be psychotically demented and ill of the mind.”

Meanwhile, on social media, CNNs Stelter and Acosta complained that they had not been given any information on policy decisions by the White House.

"We will not talk about #'s of troops," Trump says, after multiple news outlets reported that the plan entails sending 4,000 more troops. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 22, 2017

TV anchors immediately noting that Trump wouldn't disclose the # of additional troops or "how long" the Afghan war will continue. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 22, 2017

Typically a presidential prime time address comes with major policy announcement or marks pivotal moment for country. We didn't get that. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 22, 2017

They were also baffled that the President would hold a rally to talk to Americans, rather than a news conference:

Is the president holding a "campaign-style rally" — or is it just a straight-up "campaign rally?" Without "style?" 🎤 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 22, 2017

I keep hearing cable newsers say "campaign-STYLE." I understand why… I've included the same caveat in live shots… but he IS *campaigning* https://t.co/Hhtmi8MP7N — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 22, 2017

Why is the president holding a "campaign" rally in Phoenix tonight? There is no campaign. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 22, 2017

The backlash came swiftly:

Who said it's a campaign rally? It's just a rally to get his message out directly to us, the people, without you twisting it. Scary, huh? https://t.co/bduvp1WUlA — Jim Strickland (@jimtstrickland) August 22, 2017

There's been a campaign to destroy his Presidency since January 20. You've had a front row seat. Oh, okay, may a few rows back. https://t.co/cg0BX2rS2M — Swearengen (@Camelback71) August 23, 2017

Why is Jim Acosta crying on Twitter tonight?#PhoenixRally https://t.co/V3cvTDAmrF — KeepAmericaRed2018 (@PolarWhut) August 22, 2017

If he's doing it just to piss you off, that would be good enough for me. https://t.co/QkeARuKCpb — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) August 22, 2017

Don Lemon was also roasted for his attack on Trump:

Don Lemon is trending.

Let's see…racist, racist, racist, Trump racist, Trump racist racist, racist, racist, racist…sound about right? — LATiffani (@LATiffani1) August 23, 2017

CNN was caught calling the Russia investigation "BS" & "a nothing burger" 3 ppl were fired for #FakeNews And Don Lemon calls Trump a liar? pic.twitter.com/MKbhSjqWOa — Josh (@JoshNoneYaBiz) August 23, 2017

I think Don Lemon is going to start crying — Eddie (@eddiecarl4468) August 23, 2017

CNN's Don Lemon "Trump clearly trying to ignite a Civil War in this country." This is beyond fake news, this is enemy propaganda. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 23, 2017