Video: CNN Panelist Says Trump is 'EVIL' and It's 'Dangerous' To Applaud Him

As President Trump gears up to negotiate an historic peace accord with North Korea, CNN is still hell bent on attacking every facet of Trump’s being, with one panelist declaring that the President’s actions are ‘evil’ and it is ‘dangerous’ for anyone to be amused by Trump’s trademark quips.

CNN host Brian Stelter specifically addressed Trump’s comment about NBC reporter Chuck Todd, after the President labeled Todd a “sleeping son of a b*tch” in a speech at the weekend.

“Journalists are still near the top of Trump’s enemies list and that attack against Chuck Todd, in particular, has to be called out. It’s offensive, and it’s just plain wrong. And if the President doesn’t know that, maybe Melania can tell him,” Stelter chided at the top of the broadcast.

Baltimore Sun writer David Zurawik then declared that anyone who finds Trump in any way amusing is literally having a detrimental effect on society.

“We’re amusing ourselves to death,” Zurawik exclaimed, adding “we lose our ability to function as rationally informed citizens every time we chuckle or smile at something he says!”

“What he did at that rally, April is so right. It’s evil and the stuff he said about Chuck Todd is dangerous, but too many people are smiling at it, and even some are applauding.” Zurawik complained.

“Very dangerous,” Zurawik further yelled.

Stelter then asked him “What you’re saying, David, it raises this question how journalists can avoid being part of the act, part of the entertainment?”

“Very much so, Brian,” Zurawik responded, declaring “We have to stop doing it … We have to do it, because I think a lot of people in the public, it’s like going to the mall on Friday night and seeing a funny movie. Look at what Trump’s doing today. No! Trump is changing our lives for the worse!”

During Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania, the crowd broke into chants of ‘CNN sucks! after the President berated the network for being “fake as hell”:

Trump: "Fake as hell CNN. The worst. So fake. Fake news. Their ratings are lousy." pic.twitter.com/gJpqG0O5RX — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 11, 2018

The President’s comments and the crowd reaction triggered Stelter and his colleagues:

Quick reminder: Rick Saccone is running against Conor Lamb, not CNN https://t.co/JXwBq1Fmh2 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 10, 2018

Other reminder: CNN devotes hours to covering Saccone rally, minutes at most to covering Lamb. Carrying Trump water even as he abuses you. https://t.co/iFw0cIVCH0 — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) March 11, 2018

Donald Trump is the president of the United States. When he speaks, we cover it. As we should. https://t.co/Cu1KOKGN3o — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) March 11, 2018