Video: CNN Reporter Whines About Being Targeted As 'Fake News' By Trump

Fake news reporter Jim Acosta of CNN chose to use his question at a White House briefing Thursday to complain about the President advocating a Senate investigation of media outlets putting out fake news, and was quickly shut down.

Acosta was whining about tweets sent out earlier by Trump, calling for the Senate intelligence Committee to focus their attention on fake news put out by the mainstream media, rather than on conspiracy theories about Russian collusion.

Why Isn't the Senate Intel Committee looking into the Fake News Networks in OUR country to see why so much of our news is just made up-FAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2017

“Sarah, why did the President tweet this morning that he’d like to see the Senate Intelligence Committee investigate news outlets and I guess this quest to go after fake news. Does he — does he value the First Amendment as much as he values the Second Amendment?” Acosta asked Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, cloaking his whining in a question.

Sanders answered the question straight, not affording Acosta any satisfaction, saying that Trump “is an incredible advocate of the First Amendment.”

When Acosta attempted to interrupt, Sanders sternly shut him down, noting “I allowed you to finish.”

The White House Press Secretary stated “[w]ith the First Amendment, with those freedoms also come responsibilities and you have a responsibility to tell the truth, to be accurate.”

“I think right now when we’ve seen recent information that says only five percent of media coverage has been positive about this President and this administration,” Sanders added.

“At the same time you have the stock market and economic confidence at an all-time high, ISIS is on the run, unemployment’s at the lowest it’s been in 17 years, we’ve cut regulations at historic pace, fixing the VA.” she continued.

“You’ve only found five percent of your time to focus on those big issues. No a lot of the things you cover, not a lot of the petty palace intrigue that you spend your time on. I think we need to move towards a certainly more fair, more accurate and frankly a more responsible news media for the American people.” Sanders concluded.

When Acosta attempted to follow up, the Press Secretary dismissed him, clearly upsetting him further, as later on a CNN broadcast Acosta continued to moan and bitch, saying that if Congress did investigate news outlets like Trump wants, then “we are something less than the United States of America”:

“That is just an appalling suggestion to come from the President of the United States.” Acosta complained, before the CNN anchor laughably suggested that only Fox News is ‘opinion put out as fact,’ as if CNN is completely innocent of such behavior.