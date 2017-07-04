Video: CNN Says Trump Wrestling Meme May Be Racist

In addition to declaring that the WWE wrestling meme tweeted by President Trump last week was an ‘incitement to violence’, CNN has now claimed that it also raises “questions” about “racism, bigotry, and antisemitism.”

Why is a gif of Trump ‘clotheslining’ CNN (really Vince McMahon) in a staged fight probably racist? Because someone else who posted it on Reddit has previously posted offensive content, CNN reports.

CNN correspondent Tom Foreman pointed to a report by thevirulently left wing and anti-Trump organisation the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) which has claimed the Reddit user “is like many other online bigots who use platforms like Reddit to anonymously share their hateful words and images.”

It was only a matter of time folks… CNN: Trump's Wrestling Meme May Be Racist, Antisemitic https://t.co/DdCFgavmKK via @BreitbartNews — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 3, 2017

The ADL claims that “For more than a year, this Reddit user has violated the platform’s terms of service by posting the type of hate against Muslims, African-Americans, Jews and others…”

“In fact, the individual posted an image collage of CNN journalists and employees labeling them with a Star of David and writing, “Something strange about CNN…can’t quite put my finger on it…”

“We have been analyzing the online activities of this individual and found a consistent record of racism, anti-Semitism and bigotry for more than a year on Reddit,” said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL CEO.

Besides the fact that the President obviously has no knowledge of or connections to this individual, there is no actual evidence that this individual created the wrestling Trump meme at all, as it has been floating around the internet for some time.

In addition, the ADL is notorious for labeling everyone and everything it does not agree with as racist.

Last year the organisation demanded that Trump stop using the phrase “America First” because it’s “anti-Semitic.” The ADL also declared the Pepe the Frog meme to be a ‘hate symbol’ akin to the swastika and burning crosses.

The ADL routinely mixes in non-violent activist movements with white supremacists and genuinely violent and distasteful groups to demonize big government critics, constitutionalists and libertarians as domestic extremists. The organization is obsessed with eviscerating the free speech of its political adversaries.

The ADL is an agenda-driven political outfit posing as an impartial organisation. In other words, it is a fake watchdog.

No matter. It seems CNN will go to any lengths in its obstruction campaign against Trump, including continuing to cite this thoroughly discredited organisation’s output, and openly calling the President a racist.