Video: CNN Talking Head Disowns Trump As POTUS

The notion that CNN’s news output is non-partisan is laughable, we all know that. However, the network is now seemingly embracing that position, with their political analysts actually refusing to acknowledge that Donald Trump is President of the United States.

During an appearance on host John Berman’s show Monday, talking head Angela Rye repeatedly referred to Trump as ‘your president’ while debating the Russian conspiracy theory (again) with former Republican Rep Jack Kingston.

The discussion became heated when Kingston asked Rye “Do you really think they would have had five people in a meeting if this was about collusion with Russia?” in reference to Don Trump Jr.’s now infamous meeting with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya.

‘It just defies logic,’ Kingston added.

‘There are a lot of things that your president has done to defy logic,” Rye shot back, adding Let’s at least acknowledge that.’

“Your president too, Angela. Your president, too,” Kingston hit back.

‘Well, he’s your president,’ Rye repeated.

Berman the ended the back and forth by saying that Trump is “the president of the United States”.

Afterwards, Rye took to Twitter, posting a video of the segment and adding the hashtag “#NotMyPresident.”

She then followed up to several who took issue with her comments:

Great. He was mine. You can have Orangey, ok? https://t.co/75cuvVmklZ — a. rye✊🏾 (@angela_rye) July 18, 2017

I'm as American as my ancestors who built this joint. Will you be moving to hell? https://t.co/raNr2gXLC7 — a. rye✊🏾 (@angela_rye) July 18, 2017

That’s correct, CNN is featuring guests who literally do not consider Trump to legitimately be the President, and are disavowing electoral Democracy in the US.

During the appearance, Rye also claimed that Trump Jr. “went into a press conference during the summer asking Russia to find [Hillary’s] other 30,000 emails.”

Of course there is no evidence for that, but this is CNN after all.