Video: CNN's Cuomo Defends Antifa, Even After They Attacked Journalists AGAIN

Chris Cuomo, who works for CNN, the network that has spent the last year or so declaring that Trump supporters are about to attack and lynch journalists, DEFENDED Antifa thugs after they literally attacked journalists and police in Charlottesville over the weekend.

Cuomo first argued that Antifa was only a small part of the crowd, that they were “peppered” in among legitimate protesters. Pictures, videos and reports from the event clearly show that this was not the case.

Antifa protesters couldn’t find any fascists at Unite the Right — and harassed the press instead https://t.co/egEKpkekgn — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 14, 2018

At least two journalists in Charlottesville were assaulted by people protesting the Klan/Nazi/alt-right rally. Taylor is one: https://t.co/haVOw89uTN — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 17, 2017

Our photojournalist reported back that he got 4 staples after a protester hit him in the head. pic.twitter.com/bG5JRYfksJ — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) August 14, 2017

This is a good overview of antifa's attacks on journalists yesterday. The writer doesn't come out and say the violence wasn't accidental but intentional and standard operating procedure for antifa. But that's the message if you read between the lines. https://t.co/ZxjYcpYx6C — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 14, 2018

… and police officers for doing their job, and average citizens who happened to be in the area. Antifa sure act a lot like Fascists. — Joseph Miller ✝️ of Texas (@J_Wade_Miller) August 14, 2018

Cuomo admitted that Antifa “confronted police and berated journalists,” and said it was “wrong.”

But then he defended their actions by bizarrely stating that “all punches are not equal.”

“In the eyes of the law, yes. But in the eyes of good and evil, here’s the argument: If you’re a punk who comes and starts trouble in a mask and hurt people, you’re not about any virtuous cause. You’re just somebody who’s going to be held to the standard of doing something wrong,” Cuomo said.

“But when someone comes to call out bigots and it gets hot, even physical, are they equally wrong as the bigot they are fighting? I argue no.”

So, according to Cuomo, it’s OK for Antifa to act thuggish and punch journalists and police, IF there are bigots around.

Astounding.

Cuomo further argued that “drawing a moral equivalency” between those who support hate and those who fight it “emboldens hate.”

Cuomo then attacked President Trump, and argued that he emboldens bigots.

“The bigots are wrong to hit. Antifa or whoever… are malcontent or misguided, they are also wrong to hit, but fighting hate is right,” Cuomo spewed.

“And in a clash between hate and those who oppose it, those who oppose it are on the side of right.” he added.

Cuomo’s final word on the matter was that Antifa “are not to be judged the same as the bigots,” regardless of the fact that they use violence.

How deliciously ironic that a CNN anchor gives a free pass to masked thugs who literally attacked journalists while the rest of the network cries endlessly about Trump’s rhetoric possibly leading to attacks on reporters by the President’s supporters.

Antifa has a checkered history of attacking journalists.

"Take his camera, take his phone," they are shouting at a journalist. #berkeley pic.twitter.com/hvsQ5eXalE — Lizzie Johnson (@lizziejohnsonnn) August 27, 2017

Cameraman that Antifa assaulted. Hit w/baton in 1st pic (already bleeding) then punched/kicked multiple times. Cops "helped" after assaults. pic.twitter.com/SLcdnxXGxq — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) August 28, 2017

Here is the video https://t.co/4LbpQcL3t8 — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) August 28, 2017

CNN and Cuomo have a checkered history of defending Antifa: