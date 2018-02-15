Video: CNN's Lemon Tells Viewers 'Odds' On Being Shot To Death Are Worsening

Every time a mentally disturbed individual carries out a shooting, the corporate media immediately pushes hysterical fearmongering on Americans as part of its politicized agenda.

Wednesday’s shooting was no different, as CNN host Don Lemon literally told viewers that they are ‘playing the odds’ before they are shot to death.

“The story is this. This is a sickness that has infected the country. Unchecked and unfettered gun violence,” Lemon exclaimed during a monologue.

“Do you feel safe tonight? There’s another fact that we need to face. Every single one of us is just playing the odds at this point.” the CNN host declared.

Lemon continued the hyperbole unabated, stating that “the odds that in a country of 325 million souls that we won’t be the ones who get hit by the next bullets that start flying. We won’t be the one that gets that phone call about someone you love who did. Your son, your daughter, your brother, your sister, your spouse, or your parent, even a friend. Anyone you know. The phone call that changes your life. But with every deadly shooting in this country, the odds get worse and worse and worse.”

“Are you really willing to keep playing those odds?” Lemon asked CNN viewers, presumably now shaking with fear, and barricaded in their closets against the bullets flying all around their heads.

“Your life is too precious for that. The lives of our loved ones are too precious. The lives of the people in our cities and towns are too precious. Have we forgotten that life is a gift,” Lemon further pondered.

The host ran off a list of other shooting incidents and declared that “This is what we are right now. But is this really who we want to be? A country where anybody, at any time, could be shot to death?”

Lemon then claimed he wanted to leave politics out of the debate, because lives are in the balance, but immediately followed up with a politicized statement.

“People who oppose gun control will say, today is not the day to talk about it. And you know what, they are absolutely right. Because the day to talk about it was weeks, months, years, or decades ago. If we don’t, we have no one to blame but ourselves.” Lemon urged.

“This is America, people. Don’t forget that. I know that we are better than this. So let’s discuss all of it. The facts and the story behind all of it.” he concluded.

Unfortunately, actual facts, such as homicides being at 50+ year low levels in the US, even reported by CNN itself, were missing from Lemon’s broadcast, replaced wholly by his declarations that everyone is about to get shot to death.