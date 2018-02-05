Video: CNN's Stelter Says Memo Is 'Alternate Reality' Created By Sean Hannity

The anti-Trump media scrambled into damage control over the weekend, as it became clear that the Nunes memo did indeed outline everything President Trump asserted it would, a deep state plot to prevent his campaign succeeding, spearheaded by the FBI, Hillary Clinton and the Obama administration.

CNN’s Brian Stelter attempted to wholly dismiss the memo, telling his dwindling viewership that it was created by Sean Hannity and Fox News.

Stelter called the memo an ‘alternate reality’:

Stelter referred to the memo as ‘the right’s version of Fire and Fury‘, which is strange because he and the rest of CNN praised and lauded Michael Wolff’s book for days, before everyone realised it was total bullshit.

“Let’s be honest. This week, Sean Hannity won. And the rest of America lost,” Stelter exclaimed.

“They’ve distracted people about the truth involving Trump’s Russia ties and they’ve done everything possible to destroy faith in Robert Mueller’s probe.” he continued.

“Hannity gave a megaphone to the GOP congressman who said they had a smoking gun memo, proving a deep state conspiracy against Trump,” Stelter complained, declaring that “Hannity hyped it night after night after night in January, like a human countdown clock.”

“Now the current in vogue talking point is there is an important investigation going on, but it’s not the investigation into Russian interference and election, it’s the investigation into the FBI. That’s that alternative reality,” Stelter concluded.

Of course, that’s only an ‘alternative reality’ if everything you say is ass backwards.

The actual reality is that there is no evidence whatsoever of Russian collusion, there hasn’t been for over a year, and it was the FBI that was under investigation for misconduct.

Stelter then brought on Baltimore Sun columnist David Zurawik who declared that he was “shocked at the traction this Hannity narrative has gotten.”

Zurawik then claimed that Hannity is feeding GOP representatives and the President with talking points.

Stelter then turned to his panel who claimed that the entire situation has been engineered to spark a constitutional crisis, to allow Trump unprecedented power to “literally drain the swamp”.

It’s quite clear to see from all of this that CNN IS the alternative reality here.