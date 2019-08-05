Video: CNN's Tapper Gets Dems To Blame Trump For Shootings, But El Paso Mayor Is Having None Of It

Over the weekend, CNN immediately politicized the two mass shootings in El Paso and Ohio, laying the blame on the President for ‘encouraging white supremacism’. Democrats lined up on Jake Tapper’s show to slam Trump, however, the mayor of El Paso refused to go along with the game.

2020 Democratic candidates were knocking down Tapper’s door to get the blame game underway.

.@CNNSotu will be live from 9-11 am ET then again from noon-2 pm ET to cover these horrifying mass shootings. Guests include @JulianCastro @BetoORourke @CoryBooker @PeteButtigieg and we’re adding more. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 4, 2019

Beto O’Rourke called Trump a “racist” and accused the president of stoking racism, which he said could be a part of the alleged shooter’s motivations.

Jake Tapper: Do you think President Trump is a white nationalist? Beto O’Rourke: Yes, I do #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/6jx4bWCh7w — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 4, 2019

Pete Buttigieg agreed.

Jake Tapper: Congressman Beto O’Rourke and Governor Jay Inslee have said they think President Trump is a white nationalist. Do you? Pete Buttigieg: Yeah. At best he's condoning and encouraging white nationalism #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/suwp8q4xS1 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 4, 2019

Tapper also claimed that he would have had some Republican guests, but they refused to appear.

.@jaketapper calls out Republican leaders who declined to appear on #CNNSOTU following two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio. pic.twitter.com/TeZZHHK0Mn — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) August 4, 2019

Maybe it was because they are not interested in politicizing a tragedy for their own gain before the bodies are cold.

One person who refused to go along with CNN and the Democrats shenanigans was El Paso Mayor Dee Margo.

Margo refused to engage in Tapper’s attack on the President, instead concentrating on actually dealing with the situation and helping the victims.

“Former Congressman from El Paso, Beto O’Rourke, told me earlier in the show that, in his view, the president’s anti-immigrant rhetoric is making things worse and creating an atmosphere of violence. Do you agree? Do you have any concerns about the things President Trump says about immigrants?” Tapper asked.

“Jake, I’m not qualified to make a comment on that. I’m not a talking head. I’m focusing on the El Pasoans and the 20 deaths, their families and what it means to this community and how we can come together and not be victimized by this,” Margo responded.

“This will not define us. We are a unique region that’s been here for 350 years. There’s families on both sides. There’s commerce on both sides. We’re bi-national and bi-cultural. We’re almost 2.5 million people and our average age is 32. This will not define us.” the mayor added.

Tapper continued his talking point.

“The Texas Land Commissioner, George P. Bush, said in a statement that ‘white terrorism’ is a ‘real and present threat that we must all denounce and defeat.’ Do you agree that white terrorism is a threat to the United States?” Tapper asked

“Jake, I’m not qualified to respond to that anymore than the previous question,” Margo said. “I’m focusing on El Paso. There’s evil in this world and it’s unfortunate.”