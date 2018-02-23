Video: CNN's Van Jones Says Armed Teachers Are More Likely To Use Guns Against Black And Latino Kids

CNN contributor Van Jones bizarrely suggested Thursday that if teachers in schools were armed, it would place black and Latino students in more danger, because of racism that exists in places of education.

Jones made the comment on “CNN Tonight” with Don Lemon, where the two, in addition to former Virginia attorney general, Ken Cuccinelli, discussed President Trump’s advocation of arming specially trained teachers to deter would be shooters.

Jones and Lemon railed against Cuccinelli for suggesting that stricter gun laws would not deter criminals.

“In Washington, D.C., you have some of the most restrictive gun laws in America, and it’s certainly a land of peace and harmony.” Cuccinelli sarcastically pointed out.

“All the people doing the killing are illegally obtaining the guns,” Cuccinelli said. “The notion that that isn’t going to happen isn’t the solution—”

Lemon even went as far as calling Cuccinelli ‘stupid’ during the exchange.

But it was Jones’ comments that left viewers the most baffled.

“The positives are maybe somebody would use that gun well and stop an intruder. There are some real negatives as well,” Jones said.

“African-American and Latino kids already get treated fairly badly in schools as it is. They’re more likely to be seen as a threat. They’re more likely to be expelled, more likely to be suspended for the exact same behavior. Videotape the exact same behavior: ‘This kid is a threat; this kid is a class clown if they’re white.'” the pundit continued.

“So there is a concern that I think parents have, and you’ve heard now African-American educators coming out saying, ‘If you just start passing out guns in schools as they are, given some of the bias that’s there, you might wind up having those guns used against students in ways that are not good,'” Jones said.

Ok. So according to Jones, if teachers are armed, they are going to use the weapons against students? What?

And in particular against black or Latino students, because… racism. Again, what?

CNN’s talking heads like Jones and Lemon continue to express such massive lapses in logic as a way of dismissing any common sense approach to the issue of schools being easy targets for would be killers, because their agenda is ultimately purely anti-Second Amendment.