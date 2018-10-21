Video: Colbert Goes After Alex Jones, Kanye West in 'Sesame Street Audition'

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

Late night liberal host Stephen Colbert smeared Alex Jones, Kanye West, and Justice Brett Kavanaugh in a Sesame Street sketch where Big Bird’s puppeteer retires and must be replaced.

Colbert regularly targets Jones, such as with his satirical character “Tuck Buckford,” which is used to build a straw man Jones meant to mislead the public about what Infowars and Jones report.

He particularly goes after Jones anytime the Infowars founder is over the target on a certain political issue.

CBS Propaganda — Colbert Claims ‘Tuck Buckford’ Promotes Race War:

We’re in a fight…

