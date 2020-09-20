VIDEO: Colby Covington Knocks Out BLM Activist, Calls Lebron James a ‘Spineless Coward’

Mixed-martial artist Colby Covington had strong words for athletes who use their platform to recite Democrat Party talking points following his dominant performance and knockout win against Black Lives Matter activist Tyron Woodley.

Woodley, who wore Black Lives Matter shirts to all pre-fight appearances as well as a hat emblazoned with the slogan “make racists catch the fade again,” chose to reply to all questions from media in pressers leading up to the fight with some variation of “Black Lives Matter.

“I’m just excited that black lives matter,” Woodley said when asked about the fight.

Covington, an avid Trump supporter who frequently wears MAGA paraphernalia and has received shoutouts from the presidential family, thoroughly dominated Woodley through the first four rounds of the fight.

Colby Covington says he's sick of these woke "ackletes" like LeBron James; says Kamaru Usman is next in post-fight interview/rant#UFCVegas11 pic.twitter.com/TeZGg1LKbK — GIFSkull IV – Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) September 20, 2020

The Black Lives Matter activist frequently caught heavy hands to the face from Covington, and spent a good deal of time on the ground and being pushed back against the cage, before crying out in pain in the fifth round until the referee stepped in to halt the proceedings.

Covington pulled as few punches in the post-fight interview as he did during the fight.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the silent majority is ready to make some noise,” Covington said. “If you thought that was a beating, wait until November 3rd, when Donald Trump gets his hands on Sleepy Joe. That’s gonna be a landslide.”

Covington went to thank first responders and the military, before criticizing woke athletes.

“I’m sick of these woke athletes, and spineless cowards like Lebron James,” Covington stated.

Covington also received a phone call from President Donald Trump offering congratulations for the dominant victory.

Covington further excoriated Black Lives Matter during a press conference.

"Black Lives Matter is a complete sham. It's a joke. They're taking people that are complete terrorists. These are bad people… [Tyron Woodley] is a communist. He's a Marxist. He hates America." – @ColbyCovMMA Watch full video: https://t.co/byIP4pUx7M pic.twitter.com/F6ze1zGJZG — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) September 20, 2020

The UFC has remained largely free of the partisan political hectoring and corporate agitation for Black Lives Matter that have plagued other sports organizations, resulting in a significant ratings lead over its competitors such as the MLB and NBA.

It’s not enough that one of the founders, Patrisse Cullors is a self-described Marxist — she and those at the top of BLM conspire against America as witches.

