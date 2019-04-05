Video: College Student Loses It Over MAGA Hat

A Missouri Western State University student was filmed completely losing her cool when she saw a person wearing a MAGA hat on campus.

The video was originally uploaded to Facebook by the school’s student newspaper.

They have since deleted the post “due to legal reasons.”

Before it was removed the footage was spread around the internet, so you can see the incident in the YouTube video below.

“It’s a symbol of white supremacy and I don’t want to see that. I wake up every day and I see my people getting killed,” the woman cried out in the first seconds of the video.

“Take that shit off!” she yelled before being approached by a police officer who told her yelling wasn’t helping the situation.

“Do you know what that hat symbolizes?” she asked the officer who explained he didn’t want to get into a political debate.

Next, the woman went on a rant about wearing turbans to school, saying, “let’s all start wearing turbans and going to class and let’s see how long it’s going to take them to come and attack us.”

She asked the officer, “Tomorrow if I wake up and wear a turban because I’m Muslim it’s ok?”

Infowars contacted the school and confirmed that wearing a turban on campus is just as protected as wearing a MAGA hat and they have no policies against headwear.

When the officer asked if she’d like to talk calmly, the student responded, “I don’t want to talk calmly. I want him to take that off.”

School newspaper The Griffon News reported the person wearing the MAGA hat was a high school boy visiting campus.

The high school boy, who was on campus to help decorate for his school’s prom dance, is not seen in the footage of the confrontation.

University President Robert Vartabedian released a statement, explaining, “Ideally, we would express our views and listen to views different from our own not with an intent to start or win an argument, but to understand and be understood. That can be a challenge in a community like Missouri Western’s, where we have such a diversity of backgrounds and opinions. But it is vital.”