Video: Company Responds to Gillette with Ad Celebrating Masculinity

Luxury watchmaker Égard this week responded to Gillette’s ad attacking men with an ad of their own celebrating masculinity.

The watch company published the promo Wednesday challenging Gillette, which on Sunday put out an ad portraying men, their main customer base, as sexist womanizers who wallow in “toxic masculinity.”

The ad, titled “What is a man? A response to Gillette,” features statistics showing how men are far more likely to die in workplace accidents, more likely to die in war, and comprise 80 percent of all suicide victims.

“We agree that issues of abuse, sexual assault, domestic violence and bullying are serious issues and whole hardheartedly stand behind those issues being dealt with and getting the attention they need,” the company wrote on Facebook.

“It’s time for society to start celebrating each other. Not tearing each other down,” the company wrote on twitter, with accompanying hashtag #weseethegoodinmen.