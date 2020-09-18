Video: Couple Filmed Wearing Dog Cone-Style Corona Visors

A video out of Argentina shows a couple proudly walking down the street wearing full upper body visors that resemble dog cones to protect against coronavirus.

Welcome to your new normal.

Apparently, the contraptions are called ‘Breathe Well Tubes’ and look completely ridiculous.

The clip shows the couple happily posing for people who want to take pictures of them wearing the visors, which cover their entire body from the chest upwards.

As we previously highlighted, last month the Governor of Maine ordered restaurant staff to wear anti-COVID visors upside down so they resemble dog cones in order to direct breath upwards.

The measure was questioned given that air conditioning units can facilitate the spread of coronavirus.

The mass normalization of face coverings as a means of creating a compliant and hive-mind population was predicted by author Ernst Jünger in his dystopian classic The Worker 90 years ago.

The book, published in 1930, foresaw the uniformity of the new age symbolized by everyone wearing some form of face covering to atomize their identity.

In 1984, George Orwell also described the masses of Airstrip One as, “a nation of warriors and fanatics, marching forward in perfect unity, all thinking the same thoughts and shouting the same slogans…three hundred million people all with the same face.”

