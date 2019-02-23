Video: 'Cowboys for Trump' Ride Through D.C. in Support of Border Wall

D.C. Police escorted men and women on horses through the streets of the nation’s capital on Friday as Cowboys for Trump and a last-minute Native American rider rode in support of President Donald Trump and his efforts to build a wall on the U.S. southern border with Mexico.

Some on the sidewalks cheered while others jeered as police escorted the more than a dozen riders carrying American and “Trump Make America Great Again” flags through downtown and past the White House.

Most of the Cowboys for Trump came from border communities in New Mexico where they said drug and human trafficking is rampant, and Trump’s national emergency declaration is essential to securing the border and protecting the American people and the lifestyle we enjoy.

“The cowboys for Trump are riding to defend life,” Gavin Clarkson told Breitbart News. “They are riding for the right to defend our families with our Second Amendment rights.”

“They’re riding to defend the rights of the unborn — the right to life,” Clarkson said. “We’re riding to defend the lives of the young children that are smuggled across our insecure border.”

“We’re riding to defend the lives of the brave men and women of the Customs and Border Protection because they need a physical barrier, technological infrastructure and human capital to be able to do their jobs every single day,” Clarkson said.

Read more

A recent poll reveals the #1 priority for Texans is Illegal immigration, but the legislature is focusing on education instead. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes & Texas Rep. Kyle Biedermann join Alex in-studio to expose how important issues are ignored in the mainstream.