Video footage from outside a kosher restaurant in the Jewish part of Amsterdam shows a crazed man with a Palestinian flag smashing his way inside the building before being arrested by police.

The clip shows a man wearing a Palestinian keffiyah, or shal, on his head, and brandishing a Palestinian flag. He smashes in the windows of the HaCarmel restaurant while screaming. Police watch on and initially do nothing.

After the man emerges from the restaurant with an Israeli flag, police finally tackle and arrest him.

Video: Crazed Man Attacks Jewish Restaurant in Amsterdam While Flying Palestinian Flag Full story: https://t.co/TEyZxBWY27 pic.twitter.com/Ol2VFaaOh2 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 7, 2017

The man was reportedly shouting “Allahu Akbar” and “Palestine!” during the attack, which occurred earlier this morning.

Although no one was injured, Herman Loonstein, head of Federative Jewish Netherlands, described the incident as “an attack, a terrorist attack, carried out by a man whose behavior was that of a terrorist.”

“Shocking! It is unbelievable that the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians is playing out here, and against the Jewish Dutch community,” the Center for Information and Documentation on Israel, the Dutch Jewish community’s watchdog on anti-Semitic incidents, tweeted.

The incident was obviously a reaction to President Trump’s announcement that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and the initiation of plans to move the US Embassy there.

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas has called for a new uprising against Israel in response to the decision, with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh asserting, “We should call for and we should work on launching an intifada in the face of the Zionist enemy.”

Many world leaders have condemned Trump over the move, presumably more concerned about the potential for a violent backlash than the rights or wrongs of the policy itself.

Why is everyone worried about a violent backlash over Trump moving the embassy to Jeruslam? We all know Islam is a religion of peace. I don’t get it. ??https://t.co/nvtOKkj61M — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 7, 2017

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.