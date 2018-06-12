Video: Creepy Joe Biden Confronted at Book Signing Over Touchy Behavior

Former Vice President Joe Biden was confronted during a book signing event in Delaware Sunday over allegations that he inappropriately touched young girls during Senate swear-ins.

“Biden had been talking at The Grand in Wilmington about his son Beau Biden’s horror over Lewes, Del., pediatrician Earl Bradley, who was convicted of raping and molesting children as young as infants, when the man in the second row stood up and shouted at the former vice president,” reported USA Today Monday.

Activist Howie Caplan was the man who yelled at Biden, asking, “What about the girls you molested on C-SPAN at the Senate swearing-in?”

Biden shot back warning Caplan he wasn’t in a Trump-friendly crowd as people began booing.

“This is not Trump world,” Biden told him.

Caplan was later escorted out of the building by security.

The same scene played out in New York last April, where Caplan again asked the ex-VP why he “molested all those girls on C-SPAN.”

“It’s all on YouTube. You know you did it, everybody’s seen it!” Caplan shouted during the Global Institute of Long Island University event.

In recent years footage of Biden inappropriately touching girls has plagued his career, to the point that even The Washington Post had to ask “What are we going to do about Creepy Uncle Joe Biden?” as the Democrat party considered running him as a contender in 2016.

The former Delaware senator is also on camera as he repeatedly makes improper remarks to girls as young as six, telling them, “No dates ‘til you’re 30,” revealing what’s on his mind as he meets children.

Despite his reputation as a serial molester, Biden has still entertained the notion that he could challenge President Trump in 2020.