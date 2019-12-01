Video: Creepy Joe Biden Makes Bizarre Remarks About Hairy Legs, Children On His Lap & Roaches

2020 presidential frontrunner Joe Biden made some eyebrow-raising comments during a previous campaign stop in Wilmington, Delaware.

While speaking to a black audience, Biden suddenly started rambling on about cockroaches, children stroking his hairy legs in the pool, and how much he enjoys children sitting on his lap.

“And by the way I sit on a stand, I got hot, I got hairy legs that turn, that, that, that, turn blond in the sun,” Biden told the crowd. “And the kids used to come up and reach in and pull and rub my legs, and watch the hairs rise up again. So I learned about roaches. I learned about kids jumping up on my lap. And I love kids jumping on my lap.”

What in the world is Biden talking about?

Sadly, these creepy remarks coincide with his even creepier behavior around children and women.

The media has been completely silent on Biden’s numerous gaffes, faux pas, and flubs in recent months given he’s somehow the Democrat frontrunner.

Just think how scary it would be going out as Creepy Joe during Holloween? Hide your children because they will get more than just candy.