PragerU’s Will Witt hit the UCLA campus to find out if students would be offended by his traditional Chinese outfit.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of young Americans cried “cultural appropriation,” but actual Chinese-Americans in Los Angeles’ Chinatown were not insulted whatsoever.

Why do liberals feel the need to virtue signal on the behalf of other cultures who could care less?

