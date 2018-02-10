Video: DACA Recipient Slams Dems Using 'Dreamers' As Pawns

“Dreamer” Hilario Yanez praised President Donald Trump’s leadership on immigration and slammed Democrats for using DACA recipients as “pawns” during a Saturday interview on Fox News.

“At the end of the day, here’s a guy who wants to provide a pathway to citizenship for myself and, you know, really make a difference in my life,” Yanez said of President Trump. “I’m for that. Also, I believe we need to have border security so this doesn’t happen again.”

“And if a wall is necessary to provide another layer for border security to do their job in a safe and responsible manner, then, you know, I think it’s necessary to fund it,” he continued.

Read more


Related Articles

Rand Paul Slams 'Ridiculous Waste' Of Taxpayer Money By Government

Rand Paul Slams ‘Ridiculous Waste’ Of Taxpayer Money By Government

U.S. News
Comments
Mexican Woman Trying to Illegally Cross Into US Falls Off Cliff, Breaks Spine

Mexican Woman Trying to Illegally Cross Into US Falls Off Cliff, Breaks Spine

U.S. News
Comments

GOP Rep Nunes: Dems Preventing Release of Schiff Memo by Packing It Full of Sources, Methods

U.S. News
Comments

Trump To Unveil $1.5 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Days After Signing Massive Budget

U.S. News
Comments

Fox News: ‘School Science Project That Connected Race & IQ Is Pulled After Complaints’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments