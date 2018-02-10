Video: DACA Recipient Slams Dems Using 'Dreamers' As Pawns

“Dreamer” Hilario Yanez praised President Donald Trump’s leadership on immigration and slammed Democrats for using DACA recipients as “pawns” during a Saturday interview on Fox News.

“At the end of the day, here’s a guy who wants to provide a pathway to citizenship for myself and, you know, really make a difference in my life,” Yanez said of President Trump. “I’m for that. Also, I believe we need to have border security so this doesn’t happen again.”

“And if a wall is necessary to provide another layer for border security to do their job in a safe and responsible manner, then, you know, I think it’s necessary to fund it,” he continued.

Read more