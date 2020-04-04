Video: Death Metal Band Uses Alex Jones Rants To Awaken Humanity On New World Order

A talented heavy metal band called TAJPP has commissioned the signature growls of Alex Jones in their music to warn their fans of the dangerous New World Order system and what is has in store for humanity.

The band’s EP, titled “Super Heavy Galactic Stuff,” has garnered over 10,000 likes on YouTube and more than 300,000 views.

Alex Jones’ classic gravely voice and over-the-top rants have frequently been used in heavy metal songs as well as indie music to spread the message of liberty against the NWO.

Enjoy this special Heavy Metal compilation of some key Alex Jones rants.

