Video: Dem Intelligence Rep. Refuses To Defend Tulsi Against Hillary's 'Russian Asset' Charge

In a remarkable interview Monday, Democratic Congressman Mike Quigley, who is a member of the House intelligence committee, refused to defend Tulsi Gabbard against baseless claims from Hillary Clinton that she is a ‘Russian asset’.

Erin Burnett of CNN asked Quigley to speak to the issue, and he declared that Hillary “has a right to be upset.”

“Congressman, do you think Congresswoman Gabbard is a Russian asset, that she’s being used by the Russians?” Burnett asked.

“I simply don’t have any knowledge or information on this,” Quigley replied, adding “The fact of the matter is, Hillary Clinton has the right to be upset. The Russians did a full-throttle attack on her and the entire intelligence community agreed, all 17 entities with a high level of certainty, that the Russians attacked her, they attacked the Democratic process to help Trump.”

Burnett continued the line of questioning, asking “Does that justify what she did though to Congresswoman Gabbard?”

“I have no idea whether or not that’s accurate, I can only reflect on the matters that have been before me, that I have knowledge of,” Quigley responded.

“If it’s accurate, she has every right to confront her with that, and the Russians will try to make an asset of anyone they possibly can.”

That’s right, according to the Democrats, everyone is a potential Russian agent until proven otherwise.

Gabbard herself has charged that “From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a concerted campaign to destroy my reputation.”

She has challenged Hillary to join the race for 2020, saying “It’s now clear that this primary is between you and me. Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly.”

Gabbard has also warned that “Hillary & her gang of rich, powerful elite are going after” her.

“People warned me in 2016 that my endorsement of Bernie Sanders would be the end of my ‘political career,’” Gabbard says in the video.

“They said ‘Clinton would never forget that she and her rich and powerful friends, her allies in politics and in the media will make sure you are destroyed.’” she adds.

Some have also suggested that Google is blacklisting US search results on YouTube containing Gabbard’s name.

