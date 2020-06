A new video dubs African chants over Democrats’ pandering stunt last week, where Sens. Nancy Pelosi (D-Cali.), Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and others staged a photo op for Black Lives Matter while wearing African Kente cloths.

At the end of the video, a former member of Black Lives Matter explains the movement is a farce and only serves to tell black people how to think.

