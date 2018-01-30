Video: Democrat Flees Trump State of the Union Speech Amid 'USA!' Chants

Democrat congressman Luis Gutierrez was filmed leaving President Trump’s State of the Union Speech Tuesday as the crowd began chanting, “USA! USA!”

Dem skips out at 0:45 seconds.

Chants of “USA!” broke out as the president paid homage to various monuments across the United States, including the Capitol Building.

Gutierrez, an illegal immigrant advocate, is witnessed leaving the House chamber as the cheers erupt.

The Illinois representative recently told CNN he’d help build Trump’s wall if the president caved on Dreamer amnesty.

“I think it would be a monumental waste of taxpayer money to build a monument to stupidity, but if that is what it is going to take to get 800,000 young men and women and give them a chance to live freely and openly in America, then I’ll roll up my sleeves, I’ll go down there with bricks and mortar and begin the wall,” Gutierrez told CNN.

“USA!” chants came as the President said:

“Atop the dome of this Capitol stands the Statue of Freedom. She stands tall and dignified among the monuments to our ancestors who fought and lived and died to protect her.

Monuments to Washington and Jefferson — to Lincoln and King.

Memorials to the heroes of Yorktown and Saratoga — to young Americans who shed their blood on the shores of Normandy, and the fields beyond. And others, who went down in the waters of the Pacific and the skies over Asia.

And freedom stands tall over one more monument: this one. This Capitol. This living monument to the American people.”

Watch Infowars live coverage of the 2018 SOTU:


Related Articles

Mika Brzezinski Defends Dems Not Clapping For 'Great Dictator' Trump

Mika Brzezinski Defends Dems Not Clapping For ‘Great Dictator’ Trump

U.S. News
Comments
ACLU Attacks Trump SOTU Speech: Used Word 'America' Over 80 Times!

ACLU Attacks Trump SOTU Speech: Used Word ‘America’ Over 80 Times!

U.S. News
Comments

Watch: CNN Forced To Dismiss Its Own Poll After Huge Majority Register Positive Reaction To SOTU

U.S. News
Comments

Lawmakers Press Pence to Help 100 Iranian Christians in Legal Limbo in Austria

U.S. News
Comments

Is Television Heading for ‘Dump On Trump’ Overload?

U.S. News
Comments

Comments