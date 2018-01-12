Video: Democrat Governor Threatens To Punch Out President Trump

During an Appearance on MSNBC, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe stated that he would punch out the President if he “got in my space”.

Chris Matthews asked McAuliffe what his reaction would be if he was in a debate with the President, and Trump acted the way he did toward Hillary Clinton.

“He intimidates his opponents. He takes people like Jeb Bush and makes them look weak. He says “Low energy Jeb” and it works. He refers to somebody as ‘Little Marco’ because he’s not as tall as he is. He finds anybody’s weakness and turns it into something that destroys them.” Matthews said.

“What would you do in a debate with him if he tried that? If he came over and leaned over back of you, what would you do?” Matthews asked.

“You would have to pick him up off the floor,” McAuliffe responded.

Matthews found the comment hilarious and asked “OK, you mean, you’d deck him?”

“Listen, this guy got in my space, you want to get in my space, I’ve always said, Chris, you punch me back twice as hard, and it wouldn’t be hard to do it,” McAuliffe said.

“This guy thinks he can intimidate everybody. It’s disgraceful and embarrassing, but I tell you, when we take him on, back in his face with the facts, don’t take anything from him and hit him back as hard as you possibly can.” the governor continued.

“But if he ever came over and leaned on me and got in my space, that would be the last time Donald Trump ever did that, I promise you that,” McAuliffe claimed.

An excited Matthews promised McAuliffe that the statement “will go viral,” adding that “You sound like an Irish-American politician.”

Classy stuff.