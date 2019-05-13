Video: Democrat Harris Vows Executive Action Gun Control If Elected President

California Sen. Kamala Harris, who is running to be the Democrat nominee for President has vowed to enact strict gun control measures by executive order within the first 100 days, if she is elected.

“I’m proposing, one, that if by my 100th day in office when elected president of the United States, if the United States Congress fails to put a bill on my desk … then I’m prepared to take executive action because that’s what’s needed: action,” Harris said in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

"On this issue of the need for gun safety laws, we're not at any loss for good ideas… What we're waiting for is Congress to have the courage to act," says Sen. @KamalaHarris. As President, "I am prepared to take executive action, because that's what's needed." #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/qhn72sCDri — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) May 12, 2019

“We are not waiting on tragedies and we are not waiting on good ideas,” Harris said, adding that “on the issue of the need for gun safety laws, we’re not at any loss for good ideas. People have been having good ideas for decades on this issue. What we’re at a loss is for people in Congress to have the courage to do something.”

“Universal background checks? Check! Really good idea.” Harris continued, adding “you might wanna know if someone has been proven to be a danger to themselves or others before they can buy a lethal weapon.”

Harris outlined that she would enforce rules requiring anyone who sells more than five guns per year to do background checks, and would have the BATF rescind licenses from gun dealers who refused to comply.

She claimed that “90 percent of the guns that are associated with crime have been sold by 5 percent of the gun dealers. We need to take their licenses away.”

Harris noted that she would ensure that checks would be the “most comprehensive” that “has ever been had in our country thus far.”

When Tapper questioned whether the Executive office would be able to take such reaching action without the approval of Congress, Harris sternly responded “Yes it can.”

Harris is one of several Democrats who have said they will aggressively push for gun control.

Last week Cory Booker unveiled what his campaign described as ‘the most sweeping gun control plan ever’, as he expressed agreement with the notion that lawful gun owners should be ‘thrown in prison’ if they refuse to comply with “an assault weapons ban.”

Again, this is just one of several reasons why neither Booker nor Harris will win an election in the United States.