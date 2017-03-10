Video: Democrat Rep Maintains That Debunked Trump 'Pissgate' Dossier Is "Absolutely True"

Everyone’s favourite loony Democrat Maxine Waters was given yet more air time by MSNBC Thursday, and she told viewers that the completely unsubstantiated and debunked allegations about President Trump meeting with Russian hookers is “absolutely true”.

When asked if she believed anything about the dossier, reportedly faked by a former British intelligence operative, Waters said that an investigation must “get to the facts of what it is”.

“Oh, I think it should be taken a look at,” Waters said, adding “I think they should really read it, understand it, analyze it, and determine what’s fact, what may not be fact. We already know that the part about the coverage they have on him with sex actions is supposed to be true. They have said that that’s absolutely true. Some other things they kind of allude to. Yes, I think he should go into that dossier and see what’s there.”

Waters also said that she believes the dossier, which many believe stems from a prank set up by internet users on the 4Chan network, can lead to Trump’s impeachment.

“I’ve always said that I believe that if we get the investigations that need to be done, if we drill down we’re going to see the connections. We’re going to understand the role that this administration has played during the campaign uh with Russia and when we see that he certainly will be eligible for impeachment. I do believe that.”

“I don’t think you can do the impeachment just because I think or others think. But I think if we do the investigations, that we will find the connections and I do think that impeachment will be necessary.” Waters added.

“I’m not satisfied yet.” she continued, adding “I’m worried about the Republicans who are still standing up for Trump, even in the face of growing information. So I still think the call for an independent commission is credible and that we should do that. Let’s see what happens. They’re going to do the investigations and I want the Democrats to be poised with all kinds of research and information to do the drilling down that I think is necessary to understand what Trump has done in connection with the Russians to undermine our democracy.”

MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi seemed surprised by Waters’ comments, saying that “Unless you have information that we don’t, that’s an allegation.”

The dossier was originally published by Buzzfeed and reported on by CNN. It alleges that the Russian FSB “employed a number of prostitutes to perform a golden showers (urination) show in front of [Trump].” It also alleges that Trump purposefully chose “the Ritz Carlton hotel, where he knew President and Mrs. Obama (whom he hated) had stayed on one of their official trips to Russia and defiling the bed where they had slept.”

Wikileaks has said the documents has zero credibility.