When President Trump signed the 2,232 page left-right corporatocratic 1.6 Trillion Omnibus last week that barely anyone read or was able to read, Trump along with many American voters affected by the rampant flow of drugs and illegal immigration had hoped for more funding for the border wall.

Instead the budget included a measly 1.6 Billion of the needed 25 Billion. And as Rand Paul tweeted plenty of funds went to wasteful spending.

And now a caravan of 1,000 mainly Honduran migrants are heading toward the US border in the hopes of benefiting from of the catch and release program where they will be released into the United States while they await for their court hearings.