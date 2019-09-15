Video: Dems Swearing They Don’t Want To Take Your Guns Away, Then Beto Promising To Take Them To Dem Cheers…

Notice Beto just last year was swearing he didn’t want to take away your guns during the Texas Senate race.

It’s the cheering of the audience that shows it’s not just crazy Beto, but the Dems as a block who are endorsing this.


Tune in to witness the breakdown of the left’s facade, as they openly call for gun confiscation in the hopes of triggering a civil war.


