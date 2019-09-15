Video: Dems Swearing They Don’t Want To Take Your Guns Away, Then Beto Promising To Take Them To Dem Cheers…

Notice Beto just last year was swearing he didn’t want to take away your guns during the Texas Senate race.

Made a video of Democrats saying over the years that no one is coming to take away your guns and ending it with Beto saying "hell yes, we're gonna take away" the most popular rifle in the U.S.https://t.co/0Dy4Oq5QvY pic.twitter.com/3T5i1uyNa2 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 13, 2019

It’s the cheering of the audience that shows it’s not just crazy Beto, but the Dems as a block who are endorsing this.



Tune in to witness the breakdown of the left’s facade, as they openly call for gun confiscation in the hopes of triggering a civil war.