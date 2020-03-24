Video - Deport Coronavirus Attacker!

Tommy Robinson went for a walk with a few hundred handy lads in Hitchin the day after he was attacked for defending an elderly couple against a gang of Muslim crack-dealing youths who thought it was ok to cough and spit in the elderly couples’ faces (before the coronavirus lockdown).

Tommy went to see the gang leaders, one of whom is Omar – an illegal immigrant from Gambia who has already been arrested for knife crime.

Support the petition to deport Omar from the UK – go to WWW.DEPORTOMAR.COM

Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

UK Food Delivery Trucks Torched Amid Virus Crisis

UK Food Delivery Trucks Torched Amid Virus Crisis

Europewars Redirect
Comments
Local Official in France Bans Sales of All Alcohol During Coronavirus Lockdown

Local Official in France Bans Sales of All Alcohol During Coronavirus Lockdown

World News
Comments

In Spain You Can’t Use Your Own Back Yard. Police Make Sure of It.

World News
comments

Day After UK Lockdown, Police Forced to Break Up BBQ Parties

World News
comments

Coronavirus Causes Gun Buying Panic in Hungary

World News
comments

Comments