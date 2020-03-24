Video - Deport Coronavirus Attacker!

Tommy Robinson went for a walk with a few hundred handy lads in Hitchin the day after he was attacked for defending an elderly couple against a gang of Muslim crack-dealing youths who thought it was ok to cough and spit in the elderly couples’ faces (before the coronavirus lockdown).

Tommy went to see the gang leaders, one of whom is Omar – an illegal immigrant from Gambia who has already been arrested for knife crime.

Support the petition to deport Omar from the UK – go to WWW.DEPORTOMAR.COM

