Video: Detained Looter Explains Not There to Protest, Only Wanted to Loot

A looter caught in the act attempting to steal from a store in Santa Monica admitted he merely attended George Floyd protests to loot stores.

In an interview with local media, the detained looter explains he made the wrong choice when he decided to loot the New Balance store on Wilshire Blvd.

a looter explaining why he’s out today pic.twitter.com/k6KIyfOjJY — LeftyCrypto🌹 (@LeftyCrypto) June 1, 2020

“Just here for the money?” asks a reporter.

“Yeah, pretty much,” he admits.

When asked if he’s there to protest for George Floyd, the man responds, “A little bit to do with that too, but not really.”

“If ya’ll gonna get some money do it right,” the alleged criminal warns viewers. “Don’t do it the dumb way, do it the smart way.”



